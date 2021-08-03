Global sales boosts Herbalife to 25% hike in second-quarter profit

North American sales rose 6.5% to $411.3 million, while Asia Pacific sales were up 37,8% to $391.9 million and EMEA sales (Europe, Middle East and Africa) climbed 22.4% to $367.7 million.

The North American market is crucial to Herbalife’s financial health.

Analysts and investors have been paying close attention to North America sales in the aftermath of the July 2016 Federal Trade Commission settlement in which Herbalife paid $200 million.

Herbalife agreed at that time to restructure its U.S. operations to settle what the FTC termed as “unfair and deceptive practices.”

The company updated its fiscal 2021 financial guidance for the third time Tuesday.

The initial guidance provided in November was sales growth between 3% and 11%; diluted earnings between $3.50 and $4 a share; and adjusted earnings between $3.65 and $4.15.

The first updated guidance in February: sales growth between 6% and 14%; diluted earnings between $4.05 and $4.55; and adjusted earnings between $4.25 and $4.75.

The second updated guidance in May: sales growth between 9% and 15%, diluted earnings between $4.41 and $4.81; and adjusted earnings between $4.65 and $5.05.