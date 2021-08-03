Global sales boosts Herbalife to 25% hike in second-quarter profit

A significant uptick in global sales, particularly in its key North American and Asia Pacific markets, carried Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. to a 25.3% increase in second-quarter net income.
Herbalife has at least 750 employees in Winston-Salem at its East Coast hub operations.
The company reported Tuesday after the stock market closed that it had $144.2 million in net income.
That's after posting record quarterly net income of $147.4 million in the first quarter.
Adjusted net income for the second quarter was $167.5 million, compared with $135.7 million a year ago.
Diluted earnings were $1.31 a share, up from 82 cents a year ago. Adjusted earnings were $1.52, up from 97 cents a year ago.
The average earnings forecast was $1.26 by two analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
Herbalife did not report any expenses related to regulatory inquiries or legal accruals during the second quarter.
Sales increased 15.2% to a record $1.55 billion.
“We delivered double-digit net sales growth for the fourth straight quarter,” John Agwunobi, Herbalife's chairman and chief executive, said in a statement. "All three of our core product categories grew double-digits, which includes the energy, sports and fitness category, which increased 45% compared to the prior year.”
North American sales rose 6.5% to $411.3 million, while Asia Pacific sales were up 37,8% to $391.9 million and EMEA sales (Europe, Middle East and Africa) climbed 22.4% to $367.7 million.
The North American market is crucial to Herbalife’s financial health.
Analysts and investors have been paying close attention to North America sales in the aftermath of the July 2016 Federal Trade Commission settlement in which Herbalife paid $200 million.
Herbalife agreed at that time to restructure its U.S. operations to settle what the FTC termed as “unfair and deceptive practices.”
The company updated its fiscal 2021 financial guidance for the third time Tuesday.
The initial guidance provided in November was sales growth between 3% and 11%; diluted earnings between $3.50 and $4 a share; and adjusted earnings between $3.65 and $4.15.
The first updated guidance in February: sales growth between 6% and 14%; diluted earnings between $4.05 and $4.55; and adjusted earnings between $4.25 and $4.75.
The second updated guidance in May: sales growth between 9% and 15%, diluted earnings between $4.41 and $4.81; and adjusted earnings between $4.65 and $5.05.
The third updated guidance on Tuesday: sales growth between 8.5% and 12.5%, diluted earnings still between $4.41 and $4.81; and adjusted earnings between $4.70 and $5.10.
The company did not conduct share repurchases during the second quarter after spending $621 million during the first quarter.
