A sales slump in North America and China sent Herbalife Ltd. to a 70.2% plunge in first-quarter net income to $29.3 million.

Herbalife reported Tuesday diluted earnings of 29 cents a share, while adjusted earnings were 54 cents a share. The average earnings forecast was 65 cents by two analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.

The nutritional-supplement company has its East Coast manufacturing plant and more than 750 employees in Winston-Salem.

First-quarter sales were down overall 6.3% to $1.25 billion, including an 8.9% decline in North America to $297.2 million.

Herbalife said it was not providing fiscal 2023 financial guidance at this time “given the rapidly shifting macroeconomic sentiment and backdrop, as well as increased volatility in the market.”

The manufacturer reported taking a $27.3 million charge during the first quarter related to a $60 million "transformation program" that included a 7% workforce reduction. About $25.2 million was dedicated to employee retention and separation expenses.