Golden Leaf launches industrial site funding program

The Golden Leaf Foundation launched Thursday its SITE funding program that aims to help communities identify potential industrial sites for economic development.

The funding also could be used to complete the due diligence necessary to prepare sites for industrial development, as well as extend public utilities to conduct rough grading and clearing of sites for which due diligence has been completed.

The foundation has budgeted $10 million for the program for fiscal 2021-22 with funding rounds to be split evenly between this fall and spring.

Applications for the fall round are due at noon Oct. 14. The application deadline for the spring round will be announced later this year.

Golden Leaf staff will host an informational webinar at 9 a.m. Wednesday. For more information, go to www.goldenleaf.org/SITE.

