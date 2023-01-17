Golding Farms Foods property sold for $7.75 million

The Golding Farms Foods Inc. industrial property in Winston-Salem has been sold for $7.75 million to a Phoenix commercial real-estate investment group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.

The 8.93-acre property at 6061 Gun Club Road contains an 89,000-square-foot industrial building.

The buyer is FIP Master Funding XII LLC, an affiliate of Fundamental Income Properties.

Backed by publicly traded Brookfield Asset Management, Fundamental Income says on its website that it focuses on "single-tenant commercial properties net leased to businesses operating across America. "We provide efficient capital through sale leasebacks, forward take-out and build-to-suit financing across a variety of industries."

The seller is Golding Farms Foods Inc., an affiliate of Centre Partners Management LLC of New York City, which has been an investor in Golding since 2017. Golding, founded in 1972, makes an assortment of dressings, sauces and other condiments.

Neither group could be reached for comment about the real-estate transaction.