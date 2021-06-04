Goodwill chapter participating in IT apprenticeship program

The Cybersecurity Youth Apprenticeship Initiative is partnering with Goodwill Industries of Northwest N.C. to provide paid information technology-registered apprenticeship programming to individuals ages 16 to 21.
The initiative will be focused on women and individuals of color, and involve up to 60 participants from local high schools or recent high school graduates.
The program aims to teach the information-technology skills, credentials and workplace mentoring needed to address the demand for IT generalists and computer programmers
Deon Carter, a NCWorks project director and lead official of the program for Goodwill, said participants “can get paid work experience while taking classes. When they complete the apprenticeship, they’ll have professional IT credentials that they can carry with them anywhere in the U.S. and find work.”
Individuals interested can apply at https://bit.ly/3ff8Is1 or call Sam Paolelli at (336) 724-3625, ext. 11286.
336-727-7376