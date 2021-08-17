Goodwill chapter postpones job fair set for Wednesday

Goodwill Industries of Northwest N.C. and NCWorks Career Center of Forsyth County said Tuesday they have postponed the job fair scheduled for Wednesday at the Lawrence Joel Coliseum’s parking lot.

The groups said the event was postponed because of the weather forecast for Wednesday. They said they are working on a future date for the event.

Employers scheduled to attend included: AkzoNobel; Amazon; Amentum; Atrium Windows and Doors; AWP; City Transfer and Storage; Classic Packaging Co.; Crothall Healthcare; Dewey’s Bakery; Dunlop Tyres; Food Lion; Gildan; Goodwill Industries; Graham Personnel Services; Harvest Table; Horizons Residential Care Center; Lowes Foods; Randstad; Teddy Angels Homecare; Waffle House; Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.

For more information, call Bryant King with Goodwill at (336) 724-3625, ext. 11209, or Justin Tanks with NCWorks at (336) 464-0520, ext. 11355.

