Goodwill Industries, NC Works set Tuesday career fair

Goodwill Industries of Northwest N.C. and NCWorks Career Center of Forsyth County has scheduled a community job fair for 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday at the Lawrence Joel Coliseum’s parking lot.

More than 30 employers scheduled to attend.

They include: Adele Knits; AkzoNobel; A.L. Nursing Home Care; Amazon; Amentum; Ashley Furniture; Atrium Windows and Doors; AWP; Charter Communications/Spectrum; City Transfer and Storage; Classic Packaging Co.; ComForCare; Cracker Barrel; Crothall Healthcare; Dewey’s Bakery; Dunlop Tyres; Food Lion; Gildan; Goodwill Industries; Graham Personnel Services; Harvest Table; Horizons Residential Care Center; Lowes Foods; Protege; Randstad; Teddy Angels Homecare; TRC Staffing; Waffle House; Wake Forest University; and Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.

Pre-registration is not required. Attendees are asked to practice social distancing and wear a mask if they have not been fully vaccinated.

Attendees are asked to enter at 2701 University Parkway where Goodwill's workforce development center is located.

For more information, call Bryant King with Goodwill at (336) 724-3625, ext. 11209, or Justin Tanks with NCWorks at (336) 464-0520, ext. 11355.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.