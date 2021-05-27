 Skip to main content
Goodwill, NCWorks plan local job fair Wednesday
A job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday by Goodwill Industries of Northwest N.C. and the NCWorks Career Center of Forsyth County.

The event will be held at Joel Coliseum parking lot. Participants are asked to enter at Goodwill Workforce Development Center, 2701 University Parkway.

Follow these simple suggestions to nail your initial phone screening. Buzz60’s Chloe Hurst has the story!

Employers scheduled to attend include: Ashley Furniture Industries; Atrium Window and Doors; AWP (Area Wide Protective Services); Charter Spectrum; Dollar Tree/Family Dollar; Dunlop Aircraft Tyres; Food Lion; Goodwill; Graham Personnel Services; Partners Personnel; Schneider Trucking; and Starbucks.

Some employers said they are able to start new employees immediately. Ashley said it is hiring full-time positions for up to 60 hours per week, while Starbucks said it has more than 150 openings for stores in Clemmons, High Point, Mount Airy and Winston-Salem.

Pre-registration is not required. Attendees are asked to practice social distancing and wear a mask if they have not been fully vaccinated.

For more information, call Bryant King (Goodwill) at (336) 724-3625, ext. 11209 or Justin Tanks (NCWorks) at (336) 464-0520, ext. 11355.

