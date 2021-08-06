 Skip to main content
Goodwill, NCWorks schedule Aug. 16 job fair
Goodwill, NCWorks schedule Aug. 16 job fair

Goodwill Industries of Northwest N.C. and NCWorks Career Center of Forsyth County will conduct a job fair from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 18 at the Lawrence Joel Coliseum’s parking lot.

Participants are asked to enter at the Goodwill Workforce Development Center, 2701 University Parkway.

Employers scheduled to attend include: AkzoNobel; Amazon; Amentum; Atrium Windows and Doors; AWP; City Transfer and Storage; Classic Packaging Co.; Crothall Healthcare; Dewey’s Bakery; Dunlop Tyres; Food Lion; Gildan; Goodwill Industries; Graham Personnel Services; Harvest Table; Horizons Residential Care Center; Lowes Foods; Randstad; Teddy Angels Homecare; Waffle House; Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.

Attendees are asked to practice social distancing and wear a mask if they have not been fully vaccinated.

For more information, call Bryant King with Goodwill at (336) 724-3625, ext. 11209, or Justin Tanks with NCWorks at (336) 464-0520, ext. 11355.

