Goodwill, NCWorks schedule Aug. 16 job fair

Goodwill Industries of Northwest N.C. and NCWorks Career Center of Forsyth County will conduct a job fair from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 18 at the Lawrence Joel Coliseum’s parking lot.

Participants are asked to enter at the Goodwill Workforce Development Center, 2701 University Parkway.

Employers scheduled to attend include: AkzoNobel; Amazon; Amentum; Atrium Windows and Doors; AWP; City Transfer and Storage; Classic Packaging Co.; Crothall Healthcare; Dewey’s Bakery; Dunlop Tyres; Food Lion; Gildan; Goodwill Industries; Graham Personnel Services; Harvest Table; Horizons Residential Care Center; Lowes Foods; Randstad; Teddy Angels Homecare; Waffle House; Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.

Attendees are asked to practice social distancing and wear a mask if they have not been fully vaccinated.

For more information, call Bryant King with Goodwill at (336) 724-3625, ext. 11209, or Justin Tanks with NCWorks at (336) 464-0520, ext. 11355.

