Google plans cloud hub in Durham with more than 1,000 jobs
Google plans cloud hub in Durham with more than 1,000 jobs

Google announced plans Thursday to create a hub in Durham, North Carolina, for hundreds of engineers working on its Google Cloud products.

The company said in a statement that it is already recruiting for the site and that it plans to employ 150 people by the end of the year.

The company said it will aim to add 300 more employees next year and 500 more in 2023. The site will eventually support more than 1,000 jobs and be one of Google Cloud’s top engineering hubs.

The Google service uses cloud-based computing to help companies with a range of needs including managing databases, collaborating remotely and running business applications.

The company said it will begin by subleasing space in downtown Durham and is currently scouting other locations for a permanent home. Google also operates a data center in Lenoir and an office in Chapel Hill.

Durham is one of several places around the country where Google is planning new locations.

