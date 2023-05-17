The Republican-sponsored state Senate budget would provide a modest increase of 350 innovation waiver slots toward the goal of reducing what is known as the “Registry of Unmet Needs.”

Meanwhile, the Senate budget appears to secure funding for Phase II of the Stevens Center renovations, as well as solidify the pending name change of SECCA.

The Senate version of House Bill 259, released Monday, includes 100 more slots than the 250 in the House budget version.

Sen. Ralph Hise, R-McDowell, said the budget would provide $10 million each year toward the additional innovation waiver slots.

The budget also contains $60 million to provide a $6.50 an hour raise above the current average hourly wage rate for innovations direct care workers, which was not cited.

Even at the higher total, the slots remain a welcomed, but still drop in the bucket, compared with the more than 16,000 North Carolinians on the registry.

That includes more than 800 in Forsyth County.

There are at least 266 Forsyth residents currently receiving the services, according to Partners Health Management, a behavioral health managed care organization.

Still, Forsyth has gained limited slots since 2017.

Some North Carolinians have been waiting more than 20 years, according to advocates.

“Expanding innovation waiver slots has been a priority for me,” said state Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, who has been a primary sponsor of bills that would add innovations waiver slots.

“I believe it is crucial to provide services to this vulnerable population. I do believe that the timing is right. I will not give up until services to this group of citizens have been provided.”

If Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper signs the forthcoming House-Senate budget compromise legislation, the slots could become available as early as July 1 at the start of the 2023-24 state fiscal year.

The federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services are required to approve waiver requests.

Although Cooper has indicated objections to educational and health-care language in the two budget versions, it is expected he will eventually sign since expanding the state's Medicaid program required funding from the budget.

The state’s Medicaid innovations waiver initiative allows people with intellectual and developmental disabilities to receive services and assistance in their homes and communities instead of in an institution.

The services involve skill building, intensive recovery support and transitional living. A slot is created for each individual receiving the additional services.

There has been an increasing bipartisan awareness in the state legislature of the need to provide additional state funding to take individuals off the registry.

The 2021-22 state budget included $37.5 million in funding to provide an additional 1,000 innovations waiver slots.

SECCA name change

The Senate has left in the House 2023-24 budget bill language that would change the name of the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art to the N.C. Museum of Art-Winston-Salem.

The bill does not provide the rationale behind the name change, only that it would require the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources to take that action.

The budget includes $15 million in funding for the renamed SECCA.

“The purpose was to link it to the N.C. Museum of Art in order to support their request for significant funding,” Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, said. “The funding is a major investment to improve their facilities.”

SECCA, founded in 1956, already is an affiliate of the N.C. Carolina Museum of Art and a division of Natural and Cultural Resources.

“We’ve been in contact with our museum friends groups and the General Assembly about this change, as part of a larger effort for improvements at the museum and to align it more closely with the N.C. Museum of Art,” said Michele Walker, public information officer for the department.

“We’re certainly excited to see the interest that’s being shown in our facilities.”

More Stevens Center funding

Both the House and Senate budget version provides $51 million for the second phase of renovations at the historic Stevens Center in downtown Winston-Salem.

Both versions also includes $24.5 million for a new dorm for UNCSA high school students, but not until fiscal 2027-28.

UNCSA spokeswoman Katherine Johnson said the funds for the high school residence hall was submitted to and approved by the UNC Board of Governors.

“This would provide modernized housing for approximately 200 high school students in place of existing dorms constructed in 1965 that have had moderate necessary upgrades and repairs over their nearly 60-year life,” Johnson said.

“If funded, advance planning for the project would begin fall 2024.”

On March 22, UNCSA unveiled the Phase 1 renovation design plan for the 77,500-square-foot Stevens Center.

The renovated Stevens Center could reopen between summer 2025 and early 2026, although UNCSA said “we would hope to receive funding for Phase II on a timeframe that would allow Phase II efforts to overlap with Phase I completion as much as possible.”

Up first from the design and architecture teams of Little Diversified Architectural Consulting of Charlotte and Steinberg Hart of Los Angeles is redesigning the lobby to “create a more expansive, transformative experience for patrons and bring the Stevens Center in line with modern theaters of today, while making efforts to retain the 1929 building’s historic character.”

Phase I also will tackle critical repairs to the exterior of the building to address water intrusion and ensure it is watertight. Among the repairs: replacing the roof; restoring the brick exterior, terra-cotta façade and window; improvements to back-of-house spaces, including the dressing rooms and green room.

UNCSA said it will continue to seek both public and private funding for the renovation, as well as to provide long-term support for programming and building maintenance.

Upon completion of those repairs, Phase II will focus on interior renovations.

Phase II projects would include a transformation of the audience chamber, including enhancements to seating and the stage, as well as a reconfigured balcony with improved sightlines.

Technological improvements would be included that will allow students and partners to work with state-of-the-art equipment that meets current industry standards.

The Senate approved Wednesday its version of the state budget by a 36-13 vote on second reading with the support of at least six Democrats.

A third and final vote will take place Thursday.

After the House rejects the Senate version as expected, concurrence negotiations would commence on a budget compromise that could take until early to mid June to reach.