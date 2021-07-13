GOP Senate state budget bill could give boost to Forsyth vehicle manufacturer

Tucked away in the 427-page Senate Republican state budget bill is legislation expected to benefit a Forsyth County manufacturer of customized trailers used for special-event marketing, medical, military and other services.

Senate Bill 105 contains the vast majority of the bipartisan "Be Pro Be Proud NC" language from House Bill 627, which has not been acted upon since being introduced April 22.

However, SB105 does not list the $5 million appropriation contained in HB627. In some instances, bills are submitted solely for the purpose of setting up legislation for inclusion in state budget proposals.

The state funding, along with monies from private industry sources, would play a prominent role in establishing North Carolina's version of the Be Pro Be Proud workforce educational program.

The legislation does not identify a manufacturer. According to The Insider, Spevco Inc. of Pfafftown is the company that would gain the contract to build two trailers.