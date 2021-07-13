GOP Senate state budget bill could give boost to Forsyth vehicle manufacturer

Tucked away in the 427-page Senate Republican state budget bill is legislation expected to benefit a Forsyth County manufacturer of customized trailers used for special-event marketing, medical, military and other services.
Senate Bill 105 contains the vast majority of the bipartisan "Be Pro Be Proud NC" language from House Bill 627, which has not been acted upon since being introduced April 22.
However, SB105 does not list the $5 million appropriation contained in HB627. In some instances, bills are submitted solely for the purpose of setting up legislation for inclusion in state budget proposals.
The state funding, along with monies from private industry sources, would play a prominent role in establishing North Carolina's version of the Be Pro Be Proud workforce educational program.
The legislation does not identify a manufacturer. According to The Insider, Spevco Inc. of Pfafftown is the company that would gain the contract to build two trailers.
Spevco officials did not return requests from the Journal for comment on the legislation and initiative.
The trailers would serve as mobile workshops providing reality-style simulators for jobs in the construction, manufacturing, transportation and utility sectors.
"The program shall focus on generating student, parent and educator interest in technical professions" in those sectors "by emphasizing the high-tech, high-wage potential of these student career paths," according to the legislation.
Wade Butner, Spevco’s director of external affairs, told The Insider the goal is to “recruit folks to close the skills gap that we have and fill high demand jobs.”
Spevco has made similar trailers for Be Pro Be Proud initiatives in Arkansas and South Carolina.
South Carolina's Be Pro Be Proud website — https://www.beprobeproudsc.org/news/ — has a video that showcases a Spevco mobile workshop.
Middle- and high-school students try their hand at virtual simulators and interactive equipment, including operating a bulldozer, driving an 18-wheeler, steering a forklift and welding.
The Insider reported that Spevco has brought a vehicle to the N.C. General Assembly building for lawmakers to explore.
A digital profile would be set up for interested students and parents, who would be able to request additional educational information about the professions.
With the consent of students and their parents, that information could be shared with the Community Colleges System Office, the state Commerce and Public Instruction departments, the myFutureNC Commission, industry associations and companies in those sectors.
The South Carolina website lists nine state community and technical colleges as participants.
"The database management system shall provide a connection for student internships, scholarships, apprenticeships, full-time jobs and other opportunities," according to the N.C. legislation.
Students would be offered "hands-on leadership opportunities, including gaining on-site learning experiences, volunteering and participating in networking opportunities with potential job and postsecondary school recruiters."
The bill specifically cited collaborating with the N.C. Trucking Association for a workforce development program "to increase licensed commercial driver license operators, transportation dispatchers and technicians across the state."
The Insider reported operating expenses eventually would be covered by industry groups, which include construction trade group Carolinas AGC, the N.C. Home Builders Association and the trucking group.
"Fans of free markets and limited government tend to get heartburn when government steers taxpayer dollars toward particular sectors of the economy," said Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation.
"But this is one-time money designated for a time-limited purpose, so criticism is likely to be muted.”
Kokai cautioned, however, that there could be some "red flags" among legislators with the legislation even with bipartisan support.
"Regardless of the merits of state government boosting interest in important trades, writing a budget provision to support a particular company always should raise concerns," Kokai said.
"This is the type of questionable provision that tends to evade close scrutiny as people focus on the headlines of the state budget debate."
