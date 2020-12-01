Gov. says first round of COVID-19 vaccine is near but urges NC to stick with masks

Local and state public health officials are bracing for another surge in COVID-19 cases related to family and social gatherings around the Thanksgiving holiday.

DHHS' vaccine distribution strategy was submitted in October to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Cooper and Cohen said Tuesday the priorities haven't changed.

Cohen said the state is expected to initially receive about 85,000 doses, and then weekly allocations after that. Those initial doses are likely to be the Pfizer vaccine. Individuals will be required to receive two doses.

"We do not know at what level and how many doses the weekly allocations will be, so it is hard for us to pinpoint exactly when we will be able to expand beyond our healthcare workers," Cohen said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Vaccine priorities

Cohen reiterated the "goal of the plan is to immunize everyone who is eligible for and wants a COVID-19 vaccine."

The state's strategy calls for the first doses to go to health-care providers and emergency responders who are at high risk for exposure, those who are vital to the initial COVID vaccine administration efforts, and staff in long-term care facilities.