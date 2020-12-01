 Skip to main content
Gov. says first round of COVID-19 vaccine is near but urges NC to stick with masks
States impose new rules, plead with public to stop spread

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper takes off his mask before speaking during a briefing on North Carolina's coronavirus pandemic response Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 at the NC Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh.

 Travis Long

Gov. Roy Cooper and state health officials began rallying support Tuesday for the anticipated arrival of viable COVID-19 vaccines even as North Carolinians experience an ominous surge of cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

Cooper continued to stress that "all options are on the table," including returning to previous restrictions, if the COVID-19 metrics continue moving in the wrong direction.

Yet, Cooper's focus Tuesday was more about urging North Carolinians to keep adhering to the statewide mask mandate and other social distancing guidelines as the vaccine distribution process nears.

Cooper and state Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said North Carolina could receive, within weeks, a limited first round of Pfizer vaccine doses, with the Moderna vaccine expected as early as January.

"Safe, effective vaccines should be available soon," Cooper said. "Our job is to get them to people as quickly and effectively as possible."

Cooper's current executive order on COVID-19 restrictions is set to expire at 5 p.m. Dec. 11.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday a record 2,033 coronavirus-related hospitalizations and a pandemic-high positive test rate of 10.2%.

The state has reached a daily high for hospitalizations each of the past four days. North Carolina is at 367,395 total cases and 5,284 deaths.

Local and state public health officials are bracing for another surge in COVID-19 cases related to family and social gatherings around the Thanksgiving holiday.

DHHS' vaccine distribution strategy was submitted in October to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Cooper and Cohen said Tuesday the priorities haven't changed.

Cohen said the state is expected to initially receive about 85,000 doses, and then weekly allocations after that. Those initial doses are likely to be the Pfizer vaccine. Individuals will be required to receive two doses.

"We do not know at what level and how many doses the weekly allocations will be, so it is hard for us to pinpoint exactly when we will be able to expand beyond our healthcare workers," Cohen said.

Vaccine priorities

Cohen reiterated the "goal of the plan is to immunize everyone who is eligible for and wants a COVID-19 vaccine."

The state's strategy calls for the first doses to go to health-care providers and emergency responders who are at high risk for exposure, those who are vital to the initial COVID vaccine administration efforts, and staff in long-term care facilities. 

DHHS estimated that up to 951,000 individuals could receive vaccine doses in Phase One.

There will be a limited number of hospitals statewide capable of handling the ultra-cold storage setting required for the Pfizer vaccine.

DHHS said the next priority will be for individuals at high health risk for COVID and at high risk for exposure, including residents in long-term care facilities, those over age 65, staff of congregate living settings (migrant farm camps, jails and prisons, and homeless shelters) and anyone with two or more chronic conditions identified by the CDC to be high risk for COVID complications.

Historically marginalized populations and teachers also are represented in this prioritization groups.

Remaining phases will include lower-risk populations and have more of a focus on decreasing transmission through the population.

Cooper said he has confidence in the vaccine vetting system being used by federal health regulators and the Food and Drug Administration.

"We want people to get vaccinated when it's your turn," Cooper said. "We have some concerns about people not wanting to be vaccinated.

"In order for this to work, we need to get as many people vaccinated as possible."

How COVID-19 created a new normal in 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic has gone from an out-of-sight, out-of-mind crisis in China to affecting all aspects of our lives in just a few months. These articles highlight some of the areas where we are all scrambling to determine how to adjust to our new normal.

Vaccine distribution phases

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services' COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan was submitted in October to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The first phase involves developing the distribution plan, which includes: "finalizing priority populations for vaccination based on risk of exposure and risk of morbidity and mortality from COVID-19 with input from the external advisory committee; designing a process to identify and enroll providers who are able to reach the priority populations."

The second phase represents the initial distribution of vaccine once doses are allocated to North Carolina with a "focus on the logistics required to receive and administer vaccines to prioritized populations." It is expected to cover between 1.18 and 1.5 million North Carolinians.

The third phase commences when larger amounts of vaccine are available. The focus at that time will be "on building capacity of providers to order vaccine based on local demand." It is expected to cover students and other workers and between 574,000 and 767,000 individuals overall.

The fourth phase would cover everyone else — between 3.6 million to 4 million — and go into effect when "there is sufficient vaccine to immunize anyone in the state who wants to be vaccinated in more established delivery channels similar to influenza vaccination campaigns."

