Governor extends permission for virtual shareholder meetings; N.C. Senate has bill on subject

North Carolina law does not allow for virtual or online only meetings, but does permit “hybrid” in-person and online meetings.

Shareholders are able to vote their shares electronically and submit questions prior to and during the meeting through the virtual meeting’s chat function. Presentation materials will be available online during the webcast.

Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange require listed companies to hold an annual meeting, but neither imposes any restrictions as to where or how the meeting must be held.

Bipartisan legislation has been introduced in the state Senate during the current session to address virtual shareholder meetings.

Senate Bill 138, which has Republican Joyce Krawiec and Democrat Paul Lowe as co-sponsors, is scheduled for its first conference meeting at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The bill mirrors most of Cooper's executive orders authorizations, but doesn't have an end date for allowing for virtual meetings.

The bill requires corporations to issue a news release and notify the Securities and Exchange Commission about plans for a virtual shareholder meeting.

Virtual Shareholder meetings require being subject to a government order restricting public gatherings and travel, including expectations of a current order being extended.

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.