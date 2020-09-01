Gov. Roy Cooper announced plans Tuesday to relax certain social distancing restrictions, citing recent stabilization in new COVID-19 cases and a slight decline in hospitalizations.
Cooper said he is adjusting his "safer-at-home" approach from what he called "a modest step" in Phase Two — which began May 22 — to "Phase 2.5."
It will include partial indoor reopenings of fitness and sports venues. It will also expand mass gathering limits from 10 to 25 people indoors and from 25 to 50 outdoors. The newest restrictions are in effect until Oct. 2.
Cooper issued Executive Order No. 163 as part of the partial reopening step.
In addition, state health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen issued Tuesday a secretarial order allowing for outdoor visitation at nursing homes or skilled nursing facilities.
Both orders go into effect at 5 p.m. Friday. The secretarial order will be in effect at least through Sept. 22.
Nursing homes must meet several requirements, including not having a current outbreak, having a testing plan and updated written infection control or preparedness plan for COVID-19 and having adequate personal protective equipment.
“Safer at Home Phase 2.5 continues our state’s dimmer switch approach to easing some restrictions,” Cooper said.
“We can do this safely only if we keep doing what we know works — wearing masks and social distancing.
"In fact, a new phase is exactly when we need to take this virus even more seriously," Cooper said.
The reopening steps that will go into effect include:
* Playgrounds may open.
* Museums and aquariums may open at 50% capacity.
* Fitness centers, gyms, indoor exercise centers, skating rinks, bowling alleys, indoor basketball and volleyball centers and others may open at 30% indoor capacity.
However, bars, nightclubs, movie theaters, indoor entertainment centers, amusement parks and dance halls will remain closed, Cooper said.
Large venues remain subject to the mass gathering limits.
Cooper has extended Phase Two restrictions three times. Those restrictions had been set to expire Sept. 11.
Cohen explained her confidence in Cooper's Phase 2.5 reopening decision because the state has seen stability in key metrics.
The Cooper administration is monitoring five public-health data points: number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of individuals coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.
Cooper and Cohen said North Carolina's COVID-19 trends are not spiking, the percentage of positive tests has remained stable at 7% to 8% in recent weeks, and there remains adequate capacity of hospital intensive care beds.
“As we take modest steps forward today, it’s important to remember that moving forward doesn’t mean letting up on slowing the spread of the virus ... especially as we head into flu season," Cohen said.
Cooper has said part of his Phase Two decision was based on not letting too many businesses reopen at the same time, thus potentially increasing the spread of the virus.
“It appears that Gov. Cooper is getting the message that a significant number of people — including likely voters — are fed up with his restrictions," said Mitch Kokai, a senior policy analyst with Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation.
"Rather than engage in a fight over restrictions that make North Carolina an outlier among the states, the governor appears to be accepting the reality that lockdowns can’t last forever.”
However, Cooper extended from Monday until Oct. 2 an 11 p.m. curfew on alcoholic drinks served by restaurants, breweries, wineries and distilleries.
The last-call curfew order does not apply to grocery stores, convenience stores or other entities permitted to sell alcohol for off-premises consumption.
