Governor signs e-notary bill into law

North Carolinians have another online tool to complete their home buying transactions after Gov. Roy Cooper signed House Bill 776 into law Friday.

The bill, titled Remote Electronic Notarization, allows notaries to use internet technologies to identify people and notarize their signatures remotely.

"This significant legislation means homebuyers will soon be able to close loans and buy houses from the comfort of their couch," according to a news release from the N.C. Secretary of State's Office.

The law represents the latest step in Secretary of State Elaine Marshall’s effort to expand the business use of online resources.

Much of the new law addressing remote online notarization won't go into effect until July 1, 2023.

However, emergency video notarizations will resume, effective immediately, "as a stop-gap measure to allow video notarizations while permanent remote online notarization procedures are being put in place," according to the news release.

“Everyone in North Carolina needs to be able to sign contracts safely and conveniently, without sacrificing the certainty of knowing that people signing important documents like wills and loans are exactly who they say they are," Marshall said. "Emergency video notarizations were crucial tools during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic."

"The next step, establishing a permanent remote online notarization solution that matches intuitive technology with transactional security, is central to maintaining a vibrant and sustainable e-commerce culture across the state that’s accessible for everyone," she said.

The remote online notary fee will be $25 per principal signature.

The new law also immediately updates other fees that notaries public across the state can charge.

For example, the maximum fee that can be charged per principal signature has increased from $5 to $10 for acknowledgments, jurats and verifications or proofs.

For oaths or affirmations without a signature, the maximum fee has increased from $5 to $10 per person, except for the identity of a principal or subscribing witness. The fee for electronic notarizations under G.S. 10B-188 will be $15.

Truliant component

In December, the Secretary of State’s office said that Truliant Federal Credit Union became the first North Carolina-based financial institution to complete an eClosing.

An eClosing is a “fully digital and fully remote electronic mortgage closing.”

The transaction required the use of the state’s temporary Emergency Video Notarization law, which was passed by the General Assembly in 2020, largely in response to the COVID-19 pandemic limiting in-person interactions.

It was the first eClosing in the state in which the buyer —a homebuyer in King — notary and attorney were in different physical locations. The document was accepted by the Stokes County Register of Deeds.

The requirement typically requires N.C. notaries to provide final “wet ink” signatures in person with homebuyers.

“North Carolina is a national leader in eClosings, which make mortgage closings more efficient, secure and convenient for the consumer, the financial institution and all others involved in the homebuying process,” Marshall said.

“Now, coupling mortgage eClosings with our emergency video notarization law makes it even more convenient and safer during this global pandemic. These innovative tools give North Carolina a competitive advantage in helping our consumers.”

The state has not enacted a permanent remote online notarization law, but a bill has been submitted in the legislature.

Electronic closings — from the mortgage application to the closing room table — can significantly shorten the length of the mortgage process.

Lenders have been able to reduce the lengthy process from 50 days to 30 days or less. Consumers see the final closing meeting take 20 to 45 minutes, instead of several hours.

EClosings reduce the use of paper, legal fees, mailing, and courier costs. The process is done on a secure network with all documents being encrypted and stored on an electronic vault.

“With another year of high demand expected in 2022, eClosings allow our members to more easily navigate the complexities of home buying, fulfilling their personal dreams and creating thriving communities,” said Todd Hall, Truliant’s president and chief executive.