Governor signs executive orders that extend pandemic-related assistance

Gov. Roy Cooper signed Tuesday three COVID-19 pandemic-related executive orders that extend benefits related to housing, unemployment benefits and mixed beverages.

Executive Order No. 205 allows the state Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission to continue to authorize through April 30 the delivery and carry-out of mixed beverages as an alternative to on-site consumption.

The order covers restaurants, hotels, private clubs, private bars and some distilleries.

Executive Order No. 206 extends a statewide residential eviction moratorium through June 30.

Cooper said the extension is in response to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's action on the nationwide moratorium through the same date.

Executive Order 207 continues the authorization of an expedited processing of unemployment insurance claims through June 30.

"Even though North Carolina is turning the corner on this pandemic, many are still struggling," Cooper said in a statement. "These executive orders will help families stay in their homes and help hard-hit businesses increase their revenue."

The eviction moratorium is designed to assist tenants who meet certain criteria to help prevent community spread of COVID-19.