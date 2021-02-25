Governor signs first bars relief bill into law

Gov. Roy Cooper signed into law Thursday a state House bill that extends for bars the payment deadline for certain ABC permit renewals.

"The pandemic has hit bar owners hard, and this bill offers needed relief from the burden of fees as they work to keep their businesses afloat and create more jobs," Cooper said in a statement.

The Senate cleared House Bill 4 by a 47-0 vote on Feb. 16.

The bill cleared the House by a 116-1 vote on Feb. 4, as well as a 118-0 vote Feb. 17 to accept Senate changes.

The bill's language was changed by Senate Commerce and Insurance committee and also amended on the Senate floor, including clarifying that bars and restaurants still have to pay their taxes on time.

The legislation is effective retroactively to June 30, 2020.

The fees would not be required to be paid until 90 days after all executive orders affecting ABC permittees are rescinded or allowed to expire.

ABC permittees are required to request a delay to paying their permit fees. They also can request a temporary refund of paid fees.