Governor's executive order provides more unemployment filing flexibility

"Even before the pandemic, North Carolina had some of the shortest and stingiest unemployment benefits in the country," Cooper said.

Since July 2013, unemployed North Carolinians have been eligible for a maximum of 12 weeks of regular state unemployment benefits at a weekly maximum of $350, down from $530.

Benefits were cut by the Republican super-majority in the legislature and signed into law by then-Republican Gov. Pat McCrory.

The maximum of 12 weeks is tied with Florida for the least in the country, while 44 states provide a maximum of 26 weeks.

As of Jan. 3, people making new unemployment claims in North Carolina can draw up to 16 weeks of regular state unemployment benefits over a 12-month period because of a sliding scale put into the 2013 law based on the state jobless rate.

"Now is the time to fix this and provide a real safety net," Cooper said.

As of Monday, regular state unemployment payments are at $1.83 billion, with about $120 million being paid out since Oct. 1.

Unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians began exhausting their 12 weeks of regular state unemployment benefits in June and well before Oct. 1.