Graham police have arrested a subject in a robbery of a downtown restaurant Saturday afternoon.

Police said in a news release that they responded at 3:15 p.m. to a report of a robbery at Smitty's Ice Cream Shop, 300 N. Main St.

Witnesses told officers that the suspect said he was armed, although no weapon was displayed, and demanded money. After getting the money, the suspect left on foot.

Officers began a search of the downtown area, including obtaining surveillance footage from businesses near the restaurant.

Police said the suspect was arrested about 5 p.m. Saturday.

Jayson Alexander Sellars, 26, was charged with Armed Robbery. He as taken before an Alamance County magistrate and received a $100,000 secured bond.