Graphics companies combine into Image 360 Winston-Salem

Two Winston-Salem signage and graphics companies — Image360 and Express Graphics — have combined into Image360 Winston-Salem at 2599 Landmark Drive.
Mitch Termotto was owner of Express Graphics and Steve Tuch, owner of Image360 Winston-Salem Southwest.
The company’s main customer base is small- and mid-sized businesses in the Triad.
Image360 Winston-Salem is a member of the Alliance Franchise Brands network, a world leader in marketing, graphics and visual communications with locations in the United States and Canada. For more information, go to http://www.image360wssw.com/ or call (336) 768-2810.
