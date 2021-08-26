 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Graphics companies combine into Image 360 Winston-Salem
0 Comments

Graphics companies combine into Image 360 Winston-Salem

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Two Winston-Salem signage and graphics companies — Image360 and Express Graphics — have combined into Image360 Winston-Salem at 2599 Landmark Drive.

Mitch Termotto was owner of Express Graphics and Steve Tuch, owner of Image360 Winston-Salem Southwest.

The company’s main customer base is small- and mid-sized businesses in the Triad.

Image360 Winston-Salem is a member of the Alliance Franchise Brands network, a world leader in marketing, graphics and visual communications with locations in the United States and Canada. For more information, go to http://www.image360wssw.com/ or call (336) 768-2810.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

What to ask before signing a business loan

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News