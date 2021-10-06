Greater Winston-Salem debuts tech recruitment fund

Greater Winston-Salem Inc. said Wednesday it has launched a Tech Talent recruitment fund in collaboration with the city of Winston-Salem and the Truist Foundation.

The goal is the recruitment and retention of technology employees by existing companies. The fund offers disbursements for net new hires and will be paid directly to companies.

Companies can qualify for $2,500 per net new hire directly from a higher-education institution or approved certificate or credentialed program. The fund pays out $5,000 per net new hire for those relocating from outside of Forsyth. There is a maximum annual disbursement of $20,000 from the fund.

Examples of some of the technology positions eligible for the fund: designers; developers; programmers: system administrators; and other roles in the industry, such as database services, security, business intelligence and healthcare informatics.

Companies may utilize these funds to finance recruitment efforts or staffing services, as direct payments or bonuses to new hires, for salary supplements, or to carry out onboarding exercises.

For more information, go to https://www.winstonsalem.com/tech-talent-recruitment-fund/.

