Greater Winston-Salem discloses MBE grant recipients

Greater Winston-Salem Inc. said Wednesday it has provided a combined $223,000 in funding to 21 small businesses as part of its minority business enterprises grant program. The recipients were selected by the nonprofit’s Entrepreneurial Advisory committee.

The recipients are: Abel Flores Masonry Inc.; Able Transportation Services; Clean and Clear Residential Cleaning Service; Creando Familias Felices; Design Edge; Dignity Justified; Dove Inner City Notary; Dove’s Inner Beauty; Eljean Transport Inc.; Flores Cruz Masonry Corp.; Gentileese Place - Bailey Preschool; Infinity Care; Landamur Inc.; Little Gifts Learning Academy; Ondrea Dignity Products Inc.; RubyG’s Buttercreme Sensations; Sandra’s Family Child Care; Sherman’s Drop In Inc.; Team J Construction; Total Enterprise Majorel; and Winston-Salem Tees.

Grants ranged in the latest round ranged from $3,000 to $20,000. The amount was based on the applicant’s requested amount and proposed use of funds, sustainability and impact.

The funding comes primarily through private donations to promote sustained economic recovery from the pandemic and job retention eligible small businesses in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County.

The grants can be used for special projects or general operating expenses, such as salary, wages, lease or rent payments, working capital, and capital expenditures.

The fund will allocate a total of $1.2 million over five years culminating in 2024.