Greater Winston-Salem, FTCC plan workforce summit event

Greater Winston-Salem Inc. and Forsyth Technical Community College will hold a virtual workforce summit and roundtable event from 9 a.m. to noon April 20.

The event features a keynote address from Forsyth Tech’s president Janet Spriggs and a panel discussion with industry leaders facilitated by Mark Owens, president and chief executive of Greater Winston-Salem.

Roundtable breakout sessions will focus on the following subjects: the state of Triad employers and their current needs; tactics to increase in-demand competencies in the workforce; impact of COVID-19 on shifting industry and workforce trends; and workplace safety and return-to-work best practices.

For more information or to register, go to winstonsalem.weblinkconnect.com/events/Virtual-Workforce-Summit-2038/details.

