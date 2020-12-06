Greater Winston-Salem Inc. starts 'Buy local or bye local' campaign. Stark campaign aims to get shoppers to support local business

Andy Ellen, the association's president and general counsel, said some members "have chosen to feature the same deals both in-stores and online throughout the holiday season to allow consumers to spread out their shopping."

“For our independent retail store owners in small town North Carolina, the holiday shopping season is an important time, this year especially. For many of them, holiday sales will help them finish the year successfully.

"Additionally, there are many stores that were closed for weeks and are struggling to recover from the shutdown and they are anxiously awaiting customers to return to shop,” Ellen said.

Ellen said he urges consumers "to be patient with retailers and their employees as you go out to shop in the coming days and weeks, as they continue to navigate these unprecedented challenges."

"Please wear a mask or face covering and be considerate if you are asked to do so when you are shopping. Also, we can’t all know the reason another customer isn’t wearing a mask, such as due to a health condition, so be kind to each other.”

Online challenges