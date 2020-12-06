Greater Winston-Salem Inc. starts 'Buy local or bye local' campaign. Stark campaign aims to get shoppers to support local business

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a devastating toll on brick-and-mortar retailers — both locally and nationally.
According to a U.S. Chamber of Commerce poll in July, one out of every four small businesses is on the brink of permanently closing because of the pandemic.
"Though small businesses are pressing onward, concern over a second wave remains high," according to the Chamber report.
"Two-thirds of small businesses (65%) are concerned about having to close again or stay closed if there is a second wave of COVID-19. Concern is particularly high, at 85%, among small businesses that already had to temporarily close."
In response, Greater Winston-Salem Inc. started the "buy local or bye local" campaign for the holiday shopping season, which goes beyond the annual Small Business Saturday initiative held Nov. 28.
Mark Owens, president and chief executive of GWS, said the theme is meant to demonstrate that "it has never been more important to designate holiday dollars to locally owned shops and restaurants."
"Recovery from the pandemic will involve multiple avenues of relief funding, but businesses can't wait," Owens said.
"They need strong revenue to finish out the year. We don't want to say goodbye to these independent establishments."
Owens said the local community "has responded positively" to the "buy local or bye local" marketing.
"The messaging has sparked more conversations across the region about supporting local throughout the Triad. Businesses are responding to the pandemic in creative ways in order to provide safe options for customers.
"Our restaurants in particular are facing the loss of outdoor dining in colder weather," Owens said. "We’re looking at ways to help them expand their seating to offer more options, such as tents, pods and igloos."
A second Triad-wide effort was launched Thursday — #TriadTogether Challenge — to encourage year-round spending at small businesses and restaurants. The effort involves the chambers in Alamance, Greensboro, High Point and Winston-Salem, along with the PGA Wyndham Championship and Winston-Salem Open.
“The No. 1 most important economic development strategy right now is to support our local businesses,” Stan Kelly, president and chief executive of Piedmont Triad Partnership, said in a statement.
“Many small businesses are at risk due to the challenges of the pandemic, and our support can be a difference maker."
The #TriadTogether Challenge "calls on members of the community to shop and eat locally, to share photos on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using the #TriadTogether, and to challenge family and friends to also pledge to spend more locally this holiday season and beyond."
Pandemic opening
The co-owners of the home decor store Fiddle & Fig — Jamie Lapp and Morgan Holt — do not describe opening for business during the pandemic as being wise or easy.
Yet, work-from-home has proven to be a boon for the retailer at 403 West End Blvd. in Winston-Salem. The store name comes from their passion for fiddle leaf fig trees.
Holt is a civil litigation and personal injury attorney with Holton Law Firm in Winston-Salem.
The pandemic compelled Holt and Lapp to delay their opening from early March to Oct. 3, even though it meant putting their $1 million investment on hold as they worked through delays in product orders and renovations.
"The extra time helped us to be better prepared," Lapp said. "We have spent a lot of time during COVID building inventory, price things and being really really organized.
"We're fortunate that people are staying home, doing things with their families," Lapp said. "They haven't gone on vacation this year, so they are trying to create memories at home.
"That's what we're all about here and it has really benefited us," Lapp said.
Lapp said their sales have been remarkably strong as consumers "relate to our tagline of creating home."
Their top-sellers, which they said they would not have anticipated pre-pandemic, are hand-poured candles made by a Mennonite woman from Lapp's former home in Lancaster, Pa.
"People just can't seem to get enough of them," Lapp said. "We're going back to Lancaster every other week to buy about 600 candles, and we quickly sell out of them."
Another strategy for making Fiddle & Fig more relevant to customers is setting aside about 1,000 square feet of their store, with a small kitchen, for use for baby or bridal showers, meetings, instructional classes or formal meals.
Surprising trends
Fiddle & Fig's success is part of a retail of home furnishings during the pandemic: As more people spend more time at home, many are updating their homes.
Home-furnishings retail sales were at $10.41 billion in October, down 0.4% from September, but up 5.2% from a year ago, the U.S. Commerce Department reported.
“We believe the good business is no longer pent-up demand, but driven by consumers being home more, having more money to spend and spending it at home,” said Ken Smith, director of furniture services for Smith Leonard PLLC, a financial-services company in High Point.
“Orders have continued very strong in October and November, though maybe not quite at the same levels."
Lapp said that Fiddle & Fig is "selling a lot of baskets, plants, furniture, really anything home goods."
Lapp and Holt projected their main consumer would be young adults to 40-somethings because of the pandemic.
"But, we're seeing plenty of older men shopping for their wives, grandmothers shopping with their granddaughters," Lapp said.
Lapp cited as an example a ladies' night customer promotion that culminates Thursday.
On Nov. 26, female shoppers had the opportunity to create a "wish list" at the store that they could pass onto spouses, children and friends.
"We're going to make it real easy to make the women in their lives happy," Lapp said.
Busiest days ahead?
The four pillars of the Christmas holiday shopping season — Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday — have come and gone.
Yet, local small retailers and Greater Winston-Salem are hopeful that some of their busiest in-person shopping days remain ahead.
According to Sensormatic Solutions, a retail affiliate of Johnson Controls, the second-busiest holiday shopping day is projected to be Dec. 18 — the final Saturday before Christmas.
The third busiest is the day after Christmas, the draw being another round of advertised discounts to attract individuals who received gift cards.
In all, seven of Sensormatic's top-10 holiday shopping days remain ahead. The others are Dec. 12 and Dec. 20-23.
“While COVID-19 is reshaping the way U.S. consumers are currently shopping and will shop for the 2020 holiday season, retailers should remain optimistic,” said Bjoern Petersen, president at Sensormatic.
“Since the beginning of the pandemic, we’ve noticed a shift toward weekday shopping, as consumers take advantage of the new remote work reality, while also consciously avoiding the historically large weekend crowds. We expect this trend to continue into the holiday season."
Petersen said successful brick-and-mortar retailers will be those that "strengthen their buy-online, pickup in-store and curbside pickup services."
"It’s also crucial to provide a safe in-store environment where shoppers feel comfortable through offerings, such as contactless checkout and real-time occupancy monitoring to adhere with social distancing guidelines.”
Consistent sales offers
The N.C. Retail Merchants Association has been encouraging its 2,500 members to think differently with this season's marketing, while emphasizing the steps they are taking to keep customers safe.
Andy Ellen, the association's president and general counsel, said some members "have chosen to feature the same deals both in-stores and online throughout the holiday season to allow consumers to spread out their shopping."
“For our independent retail store owners in small town North Carolina, the holiday shopping season is an important time, this year especially. For many of them, holiday sales will help them finish the year successfully.
"Additionally, there are many stores that were closed for weeks and are struggling to recover from the shutdown and they are anxiously awaiting customers to return to shop,” Ellen said.
Ellen said he urges consumers "to be patient with retailers and their employees as you go out to shop in the coming days and weeks, as they continue to navigate these unprecedented challenges."
"Please wear a mask or face covering and be considerate if you are asked to do so when you are shopping. Also, we can’t all know the reason another customer isn’t wearing a mask, such as due to a health condition, so be kind to each other.”
Online challenges
Convincing consumers to shop locally "will be an especially difficult" given the convenience of online shopping during the pandemic, said Roger Beahm, executive director of the Center for Retail Innovation at the Wake Forest University School of Business.
"While consumers say they want to support small businesses, there are several conditions that are creating special challenges for this sector," Beahm said.
"First is the fact that most small businesses don't have the e-commerce platforms that big box and online retailers have in place. So consumers aren't afforded the same online shopping options they can get from large, national competitors."
Beahm said the dilution of Black Friday in recent years has played an unexpected dragging-down effect on Small Business Saturday initiatives.
"Small businesses benefited from Black Friday because it brought people who shopped the national retailers on Friday into their establishments during the weekend," Beahm said. "Without a robust Black Friday, there won't be the same impact.
"Finally, the latest spike in coronavirus cases — accompanied by restrictions and warnings imposed by state and local governments — will further dampen consumers' enthusiasm to get out and shop.
"All of these factors mean less in-store traffic and fewer cash register transactions."
Picking up spirits
Another local retailer hoping to benefit from the buy-local sentiment is Camel City Goods Co.
It is a boutique apparel brand that debuted in April 2013 as the creative solution to the dearth of homespun, often tongue-in-cheek designs.
Affiliated with Airtype Studio, all Camel City Goods products are locally produced with most merchandise sourced locally or domestically. Its main storefront at 1004 Brookstown Ave. has been open since September 2016.
Its second location, at 157 W. Ninth St., has been a victim of the pandemic and is temporarily closed from its Friday-Saturday shopping hours.
"With enthusiasm for all things local, we continue to broaden the focus of Camel City Goods," said Dwayne Mitchell, its apparel manager.
"We recently introduced a City Series that adds the Camel City touch to key cities around North Carolina. We also sell custom merch for local universities (Wake Forest and UNCSA) and hope to add more soon."
Mitchell said that while the retailer was closed during the early months of the pandemic, officials saw an opportunity "to shift to where things are positive" for the local community.
Perhaps the chief example has been one of its simplest: a very popular $3 sticker with the message "We're stronger Winston-Salem." Another has been a 513-piece, 16-inch by 20-inch graphic inspired puzzle of downtown Winston-Salem that sells for $30.
Mitchell said that sales are not approaching those from the 2019 holiday season, in part from the loss of out-of-town traffic from tourists, family members of local college students and individuals preferring to shop close to home.
"For some customers, we're a destination site, which is a plus for us most times, but the pandemic has lessen that appeal at times," Mitchell said.
However, Mitchell said the store is benefiting from "people recognizing the need to shop locally if they want to continue to enjoy this level of variety in shopping."
"We know people are getting a little fatigued, a little stir crazy from the pandemic," Mitchell said.
"But we know this will pass once there is a widely available vaccine.
"So, we're trying to help keep everyone's spirits up as we all work our way out of this pandemic."
