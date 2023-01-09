Greater Winston-Salem plans legislative gathering

Greater Winston-Salem Inc. will conduct on Feb. 10 its inaugural event with local legislative officials as part of disclosing the chamber’s 2023 legislative agenda.

The event is meant for the local business community. It will be held from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at the downtown Winston-Salem Marriott, 425 N. Cherry St.

“Our legislative priorities include education and workforce development, infrastructure, and tort, tax, and fiscal reform advocacy for business growth and economic progress,” the chamber said.

“The legislative agenda provides the framework for our communications with local, state, and national elected leaders as we advocate for local businesses and the workforce.

Elected officials representing Winston-Salem and Forsyth County at all levels of government are expected to attend and provide remarks.

Tickets are $45 for members and $55 for non-members. Company tables of 8 are $500 for members and $750 for non-members. Additional sponsorships are available.