Greater Winston-Salem plans March 31 virtual meeting

Greater Winston-Salem Inc. will hold its annual meeting virtually from noon to 1 p.m. March 31. Tickets are $65 for members and $75 for non-members.

The chamber plans to unveil its strategic 2030 plan during the event that will include initiatives in economic development and talent and workforce development.

Keynote speaker will be Guy Meldrum, president and chief executive of Reynolds American Inc. He will speak on the topic of leadership and Winston-Salem’s strengths as it attempts to move forward beyond COVID-19. Meldrum took over the top Reynolds jobs in September.

The chamber will present its awards for the Innovator and Collaboration of the Year, the Duke Energy Citizenship and Service Award and a reimagined award for the Truliant Small Business of the Year.

