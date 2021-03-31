Greater Winston-Salem puts emphasis on local economic strengths in growth initiative

Greater Winston-Salem Inc. used the one-year anniversary of its debut as the launching pad for another ambitious economic initiative titled "Where growth starts."
The two leading civic business groups in Winston-Salem — the Chamber of Commerce and Winston-Salem Business Inc. — merged their operations on April 1, 2020.
The group held its annual meeting virtually Wednesday with Reynolds American Inc. chief executive Guy Meldrum as keynote speaker.
Unlike previous rally-the-community campaigns promoted this century, there were no specific work force growth projections or business recruitment strategies.
It's been evident that Winston-Salem and Forsyth County are in a dry spell when it comes to attracting and landing major economic-development projects from out-of-state corporations.
Rather, Greater Winston-Salem president and chief executive Mark Owens said the key to moving the local economy forward in a post-pandemic environment is finding ways "to build on our past successes and follow in the footsteps of the leaders before us."
"We are a community built by entrepreneurs, innovators, educators and artists. We’re constantly pushing forward, creating a community that’s resilient and thriving."
The latest set of goals has 2030 as the finish line. They are:
* Winston-Salem becoming a top mid-size city for economic growth in the Southeast.
"We will encourage accelerated growth through strategic recruitment and expansion efforts, while advancing our entrepreneurial ecosystem," according to the group's promotional materials.
* Being a more equitable community
"We will use education initiatives and community partnerships to increase economic equity and mobility for all Forsyth County residents," the group said.
* Being the best place to raise a family.
"We will work with our community partners to ensure a high quality of life and access to world-class amenities in order to attract and retain the best talent," the group said.
The economic challenges are nothing new to Winston-Salem and Forsyth civic and economic officials.
Do officials spend the time and resources going after high-profile corporate relocations — selling the proposition of lower business costs here than in Charlotte or the Triangle area — knowing that the odds of success are slim competing against the state’s two dominant socioeconomic engines?
Most of the major economic projects that have come to the Triad this century — Dell Inc., Caterpillar Inc., FedEx Corp, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Honda Aircraft Co. — have tended to involve corporations preferring to be a big fish in a small pond, or getting a deal on a production facility that was too good to pass up.
Or do the local recruiters play it safe by focusing on helping the companies already here grow, even if it means some of those employers are just moving from one facility to another with limited net gain of jobs for the community?
The group's economic-development platform contains previously cited efforts "to focus on target industries, retention and expansion of high-impact and fast growing companies, and entrepreneurship, small business, and minority and women-owned business support."
Owens has said since Greater Winston-Salem's debut that Winston-Salem and the region are poised to benefit from businesses' growing interest in extending the pandemic-compelled work-from-home trend.
"Growth potential is highest in the industries that Winston-Salem is best suited for, including biotechnology and life science, advanced manufacturing, food and beverage processing, and more," Owens said.
Owens urged chamber members to "recognize the world has changed ... and we’ve encouraged you to reimagine what Winston-Salem could be."
"We know these goals are lofty. Some may even say they sound unachievable.
"But if there is one thing I’ve learned in my time in Winston-Salem, it's that when we work together there is nothing this community cannot achieve," Owens said. "We will be all these things, and so much more, because we will never settle.
336-727-7376