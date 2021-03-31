Greater Winston-Salem puts emphasis on local economic strengths in growth initiative

Or do the local recruiters play it safe by focusing on helping the companies already here grow, even if it means some of those employers are just moving from one facility to another with limited net gain of jobs for the community?

The group's economic-development platform contains previously cited efforts "to focus on target industries, retention and expansion of high-impact and fast growing companies, and entrepreneurship, small business, and minority and women-owned business support."

Owens has said since Greater Winston-Salem's debut that Winston-Salem and the region are poised to benefit from businesses' growing interest in extending the pandemic-compelled work-from-home trend.

"Growth potential is highest in the industries that Winston-Salem is best suited for, including biotechnology and life science, advanced manufacturing, food and beverage processing, and more," Owens said.

Owens urged chamber members to "recognize the world has changed ... and we’ve encouraged you to reimagine what Winston-Salem could be."

"We know these goals are lofty. Some may even say they sound unachievable.

"But if there is one thing I’ve learned in my time in Winston-Salem, it's that when we work together there is nothing this community cannot achieve," Owens said. "We will be all these things, and so much more, because we will never settle.

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.