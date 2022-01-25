Greensboro ADT unit ending 67 jobs by year’s end

The ADT Cybersecurity/SDI business in Greensboro said in a WARN Act notice to the N.C. Commerce Department that it will cease operations at the end of 2022.
The company said 67 employees at the 301 N. Elm St., Suite 550 office, will be affected with job cuts beginning by March 25 and ending on Dec. 31.
The company said all employees have been notified of their separation date.
