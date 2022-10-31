Greensboro Andover Park apartment complex sold for $17 million

The Andover Park apartment complex in Greensboro has been bought by an out-of-state group for the second time in 13 months — this time $17.03 million by a New York group, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Friday.

The complex at 1350 Norwalk St. has 120 units.

The buyers are Andover CGC LLC, GEMB RE Holdings Andover LLC and Tadect Andover LLC, all of Woodmere, N.Y.

The seller is Southwood Andover Park LLC, an affiliate of Southwood Realty of Gastonia. In September 2021, the affiliate bought the Andover apartment campus for $15.5 million.

Southwood Realty now operates 10 Triad apartment complexes, though none in Forsyth County. There are five in Greensboro, two each in Burlington and Graham and one in Lexington.