A Vermont company has paid $4.3 million to purchase two Greensboro apartment campuses, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Thursday,
The apartments are: Amber Trace, a 36-unit campus at 2904-2914 W. Florida St.; and Twin Oaks, a 24-unit campus at 3712 West Ave.
The buyer is Atto Equity Partners LLC of Burlington, Vt. The seller is Twin Oaks Development of Asheboro.
