Greensboro apartment complex Chapman Place sold for $5.1 million

A Fayetteville multi-family residential developer has spent $5.1 million to purchase the Chapman Place Apartments complex in Greensboro, according to Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.
The 48-unit complex is based at 804 S. Chapman St.
The buyer is Chapman Place Holding Co. LLC, while the seller is Chapman Place LLC of Greensboro.
336-727-7376
Tags
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
Richard Craver
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today