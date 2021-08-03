 Skip to main content
Greensboro apartment complex Chapman Place sold for $5.1 million
Greensboro apartment complex Chapman Place sold for $5.1 million

A Fayetteville multi-family residential developer has spent $5.1 million to purchase the Chapman Place Apartments complex in Greensboro, according to Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.

The 48-unit complex is based at 804 S. Chapman St.

The buyer is Chapman Place Holding Co. LLC, while the seller is Chapman Place LLC of Greensboro.

