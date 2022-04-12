 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Greensboro apartment complex purchased for $16.5 million

  • 0

A Gastonia multi-family group has paid $16.5 million to buy the Chapel Walk apartment complex in Greensboro, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Monday.

The 128-unit complex is located at 1370 Lees Chapel Road.

The buyers are Chapel Walk Investors LLC, MRF Chapel LLC and RFL Chapel LLC, all affiliates of Capstone Multi-Family Group.

The seller is Chapel Walk Equity Partners LLC of Nashville, Tenn.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

US inflation jumped 8.5 percent in past year, highest since 1981

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert