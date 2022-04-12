Greensboro apartment complex purchased for $16.5 million

A Gastonia multi-family group has paid $16.5 million to buy the Chapel Walk apartment complex in Greensboro, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Monday.
The 128-unit complex is located at 1370 Lees Chapel Road.
The buyers are Chapel Walk Investors LLC, MRF Chapel LLC and RFL Chapel LLC, all affiliates of Capstone Multi-Family Group.
The seller is Chapel Walk Equity Partners LLC of Nashville, Tenn.
