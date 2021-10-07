 Skip to main content
Greensboro apartment complex sells for $10.5 million
Greensboro apartment complex sells for $10.5 million

A Charlotte multi-family management group has spent $10.5 million to purchase the Vue at Greensboro apartment complex, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.

The purchase involved properties at 3200 and 3301 Trent streets.

The buyers are Eaglevue Bethabara LLC, Eaglevue Shelby LLC and City Vue Greensboro LLC, all listed with the address of 13000 S. Tryon St., Suite F-163.

The seller is Kairos Auerbach Holdings LLC of Boston.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

