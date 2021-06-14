 Skip to main content
Greensboro apartment complex sells for $11.5 million
Greensboro apartment complex sells for $11.5 million

An affiliate of a Connecticut residential real-estate company has paid $11.47 million to purchase the Brannon Park Apartments complex in northeast Greensboro, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Friday.

The 299-unit complex is at 3822 Mizell Road.

The buyer is Lyfe Property Group LLC, an affiliate of CK Management of Waterbury, Ct.

The sellers are CE Brannon Park Apts. LLC and Brannon Park Apts LLC, both of Reston, Va.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

