Greensboro apartment complex sells for $34 million
A Gastonia multifamily apartment realty group has paid $34 million to purchase the Abernathy Park complex in Greensboro, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.

The 216-unit complex is at 3624 Belmont St.

The buyer is Southwood Abernathy Park LLC, an affiliate of Southwood Realty. The company operates eight Triad apartment complexes, though none in Forsyth County.

The seller is Abernathy Property Holdings LLC of New York.

