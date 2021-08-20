Greensboro apartment complex sells for $74 million

The 607-unit Stonesthrow apartment homes complex in Greensboro has been sold for $74 million to a New York City group, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.
The complex at 3501 Farmington Drive was built in 1972 and is located on the northwest I-40 corridor.
The buyer is Stonesthrow Owner NC LLC, which is affiliated with Osso Capital LLC and DV Group.
The seller is Stonesthrow Holdings LLC of Greensboro, an affiliate of Koury Corp. Builder and Developer.
Richard Craver
