 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Greensboro apartment complex sells for $74 million
0 Comments

Greensboro apartment complex sells for $74 million

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The 607-unit Stonesthrow apartment homes complex in Greensboro has been sold for $74 million to a New York City group, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.

The complex at 3501 Farmington Drive was built in 1972 and is located on the northwest I-40 corridor.

The buyer is Stonesthrow Owner NC LLC, which is affiliated with Osso Capital LLC and DV Group.

The seller is Stonesthrow Holdings LLC of Greensboro, an affiliate of Koury Corp. Builder and Developer.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to answer the salary interview question

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News