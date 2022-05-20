Greensboro apartment complex sold for $33.8 million

The Summit Village apartment complex in Greensboro has been sold for $33.77 million to a Miami real-estate and asset management company, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.

The complex at 199 Wind Road in northeast Greensboro was built in 1985 and contains 276 units.

The buyer is Orei Summit Village Property Owner LLC, an affiliate of privately owned One Real Estate Investment. It is the group’s first apartment complex purchase in the Triad and seventh in North Carolina.

According to its website, Its portfolio includes 29 properties with more than 6,500 units in Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina and Texas.

The seller is Lattitude Summit Village LLC of Beverly Hills, Calif.

