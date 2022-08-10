Greensboro apartment complex sold for $36.6 million

A Miami multi-family residential group has paid $36.59 million to purchase the Edge at Lees Chapel Apartments complex in Greensboro, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday,

The 299-unit complex is located at 3822 Mizell Road.

The buyer is OREI The Edge Property Owner LLC, an affiliate of One Real Estate Investment Holdings Ltd. of Miami. The seller is Lyfe Brannon Park Apts LLC, an affiliate of CK Management of Waterbury, Conn.

The sale is the latest in a series of high-profile apartment complex purchases in Greensboro.

In June, the residential real-estate arm of Related Cos. paid $80.5 million to purchase the New Madison at Adams Farm complex.

Earlier in August, a Dallas real-estate investment fund paid $36 million to purchase the 216-unit Wendover at River Oaks apartment complex.