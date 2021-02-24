 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Greensboro apartment complex sold for $6.25 million
0 comments

Greensboro apartment complex sold for $6.25 million

{{featured_button_text}}

A Raleigh investment group has spent $6.25 million to purchase the 2200 Midtown apartment complex in Greensboro, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.

The 2.64-acre complex at 2200 W. Cornwallis Drive contains 66 units.

The buyer is 2200 Midtown REI LLC. The seller was CMAH Group LLC of Greensboro.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

What insurance experts say you should do in the wake of historic storm

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News