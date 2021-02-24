Greensboro apartment complex sold for $6.25 million

A Raleigh investment group has spent $6.25 million to purchase the 2200 Midtown apartment complex in Greensboro, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.
The 2.64-acre complex at 2200 W. Cornwallis Drive contains 66 units.
The buyer is 2200 Midtown REI LLC. The seller was CMAH Group LLC of Greensboro.
336-727-7376
Richard Craver
