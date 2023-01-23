Greensboro apartment complex sold for $6.5 million

The Chapman Place apartment complex in Greensboro has been purchased for $6.5 million by a New York real-estate investment group, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The complex at 804 S. Chapman St. contains 48 units.
The buyer is Spartan Crossing Owner LLC, an affiliate of Timberline Real Estate Ventures of Rye, N.Y.
The sellers are Chapman Place Holding Co. LLC and 13th and Broadway Holding Co. LLC, both of Fayetteville.
The Fayetteville groups brought the property for $5.1 million in August 2021.
336-727-7376