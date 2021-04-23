Greensboro apartment developer buys 32-acre site

A Greensboro multi-family residential developer has paid $2.08 million to buy a 32-acre site at 7927 Atchison Road in Greensboro, according to Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.

The buyer of the vacant farm land is 717 Brigham LLC, an affiliate of Phillips Management Group. The property is adjacent to Liberty Property Trust Industrial Park and Enterprise Park.

Phillips lists a Brigham Ridge apartment complex coming soon on its website.

Phillips’ multi-family apartment portfolio includes five complexes in Greensboro — Autumn Trace, Colonial, Empire Cross and Willow Run, Hampton Downs and Whitehurst and Revolution Crossing — along with Matthew Grande in Asheboro and Bavarian Village in Boone.

The sellers are a group of at least eight families.

