Greensboro assisted-living facility bought for $10.8 million

A Greensboro assisted-living facility has been sold for $10.85 million to an Orlando real-estate management group, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.
The property is Spring Arbor of Greensboro, located at 5125 Michaux Road.
The buyer is Spring Arbor Greensboro NC Landlord LLC, an affiliate of Foundry Commercial.
The seller is Spring Arbor of Greensboro Ltd. Partnership of Glen Allen, Va.
336-727-7376
Richard Craver
