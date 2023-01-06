 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Greensboro assisted-living facility sold for $5.1 million

A Greensboro assisted-living facility has been purchased for $5.1 million by a California group, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Friday.

The seven-acre tract at 5918 Netfield Road has Guilford House, an assisted living and memory care facility.

The buyer is Docena Real Estate Investments LLC, an affiliate of LTC Properties Inc. of Westlake Village, Calif. LTC has 22 assisted-living properties in North Carolina.

The seller is Guilford Propco Holdings LLC of Burlington.

