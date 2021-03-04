Greensboro auto-repair shop property bought for $2.95 million

The Caliber Collision auto-repair shop property in Greensboro has been sold for $2.95 million to a Las Vegas real-estate group, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.
The property at 310-B S. Regional Road sits on a 1.8-acre site.
The buyer is Jermyles Properties LLC, while the seller is VRD at Greensboro Regional LLC of Dallas, Texas.
Richard Craver
