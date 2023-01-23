Greensboro car wash sites sell for combined $3.13 million

An Asheville car-wash company has spent $3.13 million to purchase four Greensboro properties, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The properties are 1060 E. Bessemer Ave., 5719 Inman Road, 4506 W. Market St., and 3017 Randleman Road.
The buyer is G5 Wash LLC. The seller is HUSA XW NC LLC of Boston.
Richard Craver
