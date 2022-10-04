Greensboro chemical manufacturer bought by Chicago group

Hallstar, a Chicago-based specialty chemical company, said Monday it has completed its purchase of Lanxess Corp.’s manufacturing facility in Greensboro.

The purchase price was $3.8 million for the 19.11-acre property at 520 Broome Road, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Monday.

The purchase expands Hallstar's manufacturing capacity, product portfolio and employee roster.

As part of the acquisition, Hallstar is gaining new product lines of brominated flame retardants and phthalate-free plasticizers including benzoate and citrate esters. These products will be added to Hallstar's portfolio for the industrial market that includes Plasthall, Paraplex, Maglite, Dioplex, Staflex and TegMeR.

Carmen Masciantonio, Hallstar Industrial Solutions’ president, said product shipments started Monday under the Hallstar banner.

"However, utilization specifics of this new location will evolve as we become more familiar with its assets and how they can best support Hallstar customers.”