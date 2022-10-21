Greensboro College center adds to aerospace curriculum

The Center for Innovation and Workforce Development at Greensboro College recently launched the latest in a series of new professional development initiatives.

The online program is based on industry input and is designed to help students build the skills sought by global aerospace and manufacturing employers in the Triad.

The additional workforce development certification programs include technician training in: advanced manufacturing production; aerospace electrical assembly; aerospace quality; aerospace structures; apprentice tool making; CNC lathe production; CNC machining center production; composites manufacturing and repair; drafting and CAD; mechatronics and Industrial automation; quality assurance; and safety. More information is at https://innovationandworkforcedevelopment.greensboro.edu/.

The college said that “with the tremendous growth of these industries in the Piedmont Triad, demand for skilled workers is at an all-time high.”

“This new certificate and credentialing program will help meet that demand with qualified and ambitious professionals ready to demonstrate their capabilities and expertise.

North Carolina is home to more than 200 leading aerospace companies that specialize in airplane assembly and parts manufacturing. North Carolina's 450,000 manufacturing workers comprise 10% of the state's entire workforce.