Greensboro College debuts workforce certification initiative

Greensboro College has launched a Center for Innovation and Workforce Development initiative with the goal of helping to meet the growing employer workforce demands in the Triad area.

Program offered

As part of the initiative, non-credit online certification programs initially will be offered in two growth sectors and occupations in healthcare and information technology.

Health-care certifications are: medical assistant; dental assistant; pharmacy technician professional; phlebotomy technician; patient care technician; sterile processing technician; EKG technician; health unit coordinator; healthcare administrative professional; physical therapy aide and administration specialist; and healthcare IT technician.

Information Technology certifications are in: cyber security; data science; and software development.

Delivering

There are plans to add manufacturing, professional/technical, and supply chain and logistics online certifications.

Lawrence Czarda, the college’s president, said in a statement that the center “was created to deliver critical workforce programs to meet the needs of companies and individuals, looking to fill the skills gap for in-demand jobs, advance employee skills and competencies and develop a high-performing talent pool.”

The center is led by director Suzanne Suddarth. The college said Suddarth has an extensive background in the development of innovative classes, certification programs and seminars for non-credit and credit offerings.

‘Big step’

“As we prepare our workforce to meet the changing needs of our area’s employers, this will be an important addition,” said Tim Rice, retired chief executive of Cone Health and healthcare consultant to the college.

“This has the potential for being another big step forward for our economy.”

For more information about the center, go to https://innovationandworkforcedevelopment.greensboro.edu/about-us/.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.