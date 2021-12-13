Greensboro college-student housing site sold for $35.4M

The Sterling Cottages at West End college student-housing complex in Greensboro has been sold for $35.4 million to an Illinois group, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing.

The properties sold at 3627 and 3643 Clifton Road and 3633 Hewitt St. contain 176 apartments and townhouses with two to four bedrooms. They also are known as Block 43 Student Communities.

The buyer is Green Meadow Greensboro LLC of Skokie, Ill.

The seller is Ivy Investment IV LLC, an affiliate of Varsity Campus of Chicago.

